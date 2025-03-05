Second-half turnovers haunt Michigan in 71-65 loss to Maryland

Michigan basketball dropped its second game in a row on Wednesday night. The Wolverines were embarrassed by Brad Underwood and Illinois on Sunday afternoon, and things didn't get any better against the Terrapins in the team's mid-week game.

The Wolverines were defeated by Maryland, 71-65, to fall to 22-8 overall on the season and 14-5 in Big Ten play.

Despite both teams going through some shooting struggles in the beginning of the contest, the Wolverines jumped out to a 14-7 lead over Maryland in the game's first nine minutes.

Vlad Goldin's jumper with 11:26 remaining in the first half gave Michigan a nice, cushioned lead over the Terrapins, but the Wolverines' offense went ice cold the rest of the first half.

In the remaining 11-plus minutes, Michigan scored eight points and allowed Maryland to go on a 26-8 extended run.

Goldin finished the first half with six points, and Danny Wolf led the way with 11 at the break, but all other Wolverines combined for just five points at halftime.

Maryland's Derik Queen and Selton Miguel outscored Michigan in the first half on their own. The Terrapin duo combined for 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Meanwhile, Michigan shot just 31.3 percent from the floor and 22.2 percent from downtown.

To begin the second half, the teams traded buckets for most of the first few minutes. The Wolverines were able to cut the Maryland lead to five with 13:11 left in regulation, but much to the dismay of Michigan fans at Crisler Center, a pair of 3-pointers from Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice extended the lead to 11 with just over 12 minutes to play.

But then Michigan threw a punch of its own. The Wolverines cut the lead down to four with 10:16 left to play in regulation. And for what seemed like the first time all night, the Michigan faithful inside Crisler Center were alive and imploring their Wolverines toward a potential second-half comeback.

It wasn't meant to be, though for the Wolverines. Maryland held off Michigan's comeback attempt. The Wolverines cut the Terrapin lead down to as few as two points with 6:51 remaining, but Michigan was never able to tie or take the lead.

At the end of the day, turnovers doomed Michigan in this defeat, just like they have many other times this season. U-M turned the ball over 16 times on Wednesday night, with nine of those turnovers coming in the second half.

With the loss, Michigan falls to 22-8 overall on the season. Unless Michigan State loses to Iowa in Iowa City on Thursday night, the Wolverines' Big Ten title hopes are gone.

Michigan will travel to East Lansing this weekend for a Sunday afternoon tilt with the rival Michigan State Spartans. Tip-off is scheduled for noon ET on Sunday, and the game will air live on CBS.