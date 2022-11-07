Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is not one to make comparisons to previous greats he has coached or played with during his career.

When he does do it, though, you know he means it.

On Monday, Harbaugh bestowed one of the biggest honors he can on a player he's currently coaching, by comparing a player to Frank Gore. Harbaugh has been open in the past about how much he appreciated Gore as a player, giving him the label of his 'favorite player ever.'

So when Blake Corum had his name and Gore's included in the same sentence, you know Harbaugh's feelings about his star running back is genuine.

"You can't get anything by Blake Corum," Harbaugh told the media on Monday. "He is so focused at all times. He's like a chess player who thinks several moves ahead. Whether it's protections, whether it's blocking schemes, he knows what our blocking schemes are, he knows what the defense is. He knows what the blitzes are. Not only who he has but the others have. Very similar to Frank Gore in that regard.

"Two outstanding students of the game. Know the game but also have a tremendous feel for the game. There's no doubt that Blake will be, in my opinion, right on that same dance floor as Frank Gore in every way."

Harbaugh was asked about the season that Corum is having and reiterated his belief that he should be considered for the Heisman Trophy. The stats certainly don't lie when it comes to consideration for the prestigious award.

He went on to issue even more praise for his running back, saying he is the best running back he's coached at the collegiate level, which has included many great running backs during his coaching tenure in Ann Arbor and Stanford.

Which, again, led him back to including Corum and Gore in the same sentence.

"He's definitely having an MVP season for us here at Michigan," Harbaugh said. "Would be hard to imagine that he wouldn't be—the way he's going win the Heisman Trophy. Leading in touchdowns, leading in points scored. Consistently really good every game. Been quite a few backs that have won the Heisman Trophy and I would bet my truck that Blake Corum is on pace and ahead of many of those backs who have won the Heisman Trophy. I had a great running back at Stanford, Toby Gerhart, who finished second. Blake has meant even more to this 2022 team than Toby did that season. There I go, making a comparison I should never do. Two great players. I always try to stay away from that.

"Except for some of the pro backs, probably the only exception would be Frank Gore that I was able to coach, Blake is the best running back I've coached. He means that much. He's having that kind of season. The best overall running back is Frank Gore but Blake's got some years. Still young. He definitely has the license and ability, in my mind, to be every bit as good as Frank Gore."