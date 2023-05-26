It hasn't been easy for Michigan defensive lineman Braiden McGregor, from fighting injuries and waiting for his moment, he finally earned some of the spotlight on his play towards the end of last season.

It was a long time coming but something that was certainly worth the wait.

Now, heading into his senior season with a chance to take a step forward and claim an expanded role, McGregor has allowed himself time to reflect on his journey and where he's been.

It's something he hasn't taken for granted.

"My time at Michigan has been very interesting," McGregor said on the latest episode of In the Trenches. "Not many people have had the journey that I've had to go on. It was definitely different than what I thought it was going to be when I committed here.

"Looking back at it now and where I am now, I wouldn't change it for anything. It taught me so many things outside of football that I can use in my everyday life outside of football. I'm happy where I am now. The journey definitely took a while but it was worth it."

The journey didn't come without its ups and downs as well as valuable lessons learned along the way.

The most important thing for him, however, is trusting in those around him and trusting himself and his abilities.

"I would say the biggest is, and I know it sounds cliche, never doubt yourself," McGregor said. "Always bet on yourself. There's a lot of times there where I was like, I probably won't play football ever again. I was 18 years old thinking, oh, I have all this great stuff ahead of me and then it kind of gets stripped away quick and then you have to earn it all back. I think that's one of the big things. I think it taught me to love your family and cherish every moment with them. Without them, I would not have been here or playing football. Definitely, with the injury, they helped out so much, my family.

"Just trusting people that are professionals in their job. A lot of times in school I was like, man, what are these teachers talking about? It's the same thing that goes with doctors. They're telling me, oh, you're going to be good. Man, my knee is never going to get good. It's never going to get back to where it was and he's telling me it's going to get back to where it was and stronger. I think that's another lesson, trust people."