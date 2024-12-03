BREAKING: Sherrone Moore relieves Kirk Campbell of coaching duties

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore announced on Tuesday afternoon that quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell has been relieved of his coaching duties.

Campbell served as the team's offensive coordinator in 2024, as the quarterbacks coach in 2023, and as an offensive analyst in 2022.

"After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction," said Moore. "This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors."

The football program announced that Steve Casula will serve as the team's interim offensive coordinator for the time being.