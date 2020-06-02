The Michigan Wolverines' football offense finally began clicking last November under first-year coordinator Josh Gattis, resulting in a 44-point outburst against Michigan State on Nov. 16 and a 39-point showing at Indiana on Nov. 23, before the club closed out the regular-season with a 27-point effort against the nation's No. 1 defense in Ohio State. With coordinator Don Brown's defense having taken a slight step back in 2019 (finished No. 11 nationally after concluding in the top three during each of his first three years on the job), many have wondered if U-M's offense is finally set to step into the spotlight as the club's best unit and lead the Wolverines in 2020. TheWolverine's Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie provide their opinions on the matter below:

The Michigan Wolverines football's offense averaged 401.5 yards per game last year (68th nationally). (Lon Horwedel)

Austin Fox — Sell

Defense has always been the strength of Michigan’s football teams under head coach Jim Harbaugh, though that narrative began to sway slightly at the end of last year when Gattis’ unit finally clicked and U-M’s offense performed better than its defensive brethren. Brown’s unit, meanwhile, struggled to close out last season when it gave up an average of 45.5 points between the Ohio State and Alabama losses, though a major bounce back effort is expected in 2020. With several of the offense’s most important players returning and the athletes having a better knowledge of the Gattis playbook, it’s understandable why some people are expecting the late 2019 trend to continue and for Michigan’s offense to once again outshine its defense. We’re sticking with the formula of success Harbaugh has followed during the majority of his five years in Ann Arbor, however, and are once again projecting the defense to lead the way. There are enough potential superstars on that side of the ball (sophomore Daxton Hill and senior Brad Hawkins at safety, senior Ambry Thomas and redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray at cornerback, redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam McGrone, senior Kwity Paye and junior Aidan Hutchinson at defensive end, etc.) for this to once again be one of the nation’s four best units, similar to the way it was each season from 2015-18. We’re not trying to downplay Michigan’s offense by hyping up its defense, but it’s unlikely the former will pick up right where it left off at the end of last season when considering it will be breaking in a new quarterback (likely redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, though redshirt sophomore Joe Milton will have a legitimate shot to win the job as well) and four new starters on the offensive line. Growing pains can be expected early, though the unit should produce — when considering the amount of talent the coaches will have to work with — at a similar rate late in the year to the one we saw last November. The key for Harbaugh will be finding a way to make his offense and defense perform at a championship level at the same time, something that has only occurred on a handful of occasions over the last five years (much of the 2016 season, the middle portion of the 2018 campaign, etc.).

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Clayton Sayfie — Sell