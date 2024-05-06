Michigan Football is heading into 2024 with some question marks at wide receiver. In the portal, they added two players, former Michigan WR/DB Amorion Walker and Youngstown State transfer CJ Charleston. Neither addresses the perceived need for a big outside WR target. The answer may already be on the roster. Colston Loveland is not an unknown commodity. One of Michigan's best weapons in the passing game last season, many analysts predict Loveland will be the best tight end in college football this season and potentially a first-round pick in the next NFL Draft. This is because of a combination of talent and opportunity. I am willing to go a step further and say Loveland will be so elite at tight end that he will transcend the position like some of the recent first-round caliber tight ends, Kyle Pitts and Brock Bowers. Colston Loveland will be WR1 for Michigan in 2024. Now, any regular readers of By the Numbers know we don't make these arguments unless the data takes us there, so let's get into the numbers.

Last Season

Michigan Receiving 2023 Player Rec Yards TDs YAC 1st Downs Loveland 45 649 4 233 31 Wilson 48 789 12 221 38 Johnson 47 604 1 121 31

Throughout Jim Harbaugh's tenure, tight ends have consistently been the 2nd or 3rd receivers in the offense. So, these numbers showing Loveland, Roman Wilson, and Cornelius Johnson all in the realm shouldn't be too surprising, except for how good Wilson was this year. Receptions are essentially within the margin of error. Wilson has a big advantage in yards, but maybe that's not too surprising with depth of target. More on that in a bit. Surprisingly to me, Loveland led the team in yards after the catch. Loveland also had the longest reception of the year, a 54-yarder against Indiana. The glaring advantage for Wilson obviously comes in the touchdown department. I remembered Wilson's hot start last season and Loveland's slower start. I was curious what the numbers might look like from Loveland's first TD catch against Minnesota on.



Michigan Receiving after Week 5 Player Rec Yards TDs YAC 1st Downs Loveland 30 468 4 179 24 Wilson 29 463 4 150 23 Johnson 32 348 0 59 19

6 of Wilson's 12 touchdowns came against non-conference opponents, and 2 more came against Nebraska in week 5. Interestingly enough, from Minnesota on, in Michigan's last ten games of the season, Loveland was equal with Wilson. Near identical receptions and yards and the same 4 touchdowns. Loveland still has an edge in YAC, and both with high 1st down to reception output. I am not trying to downplay Roman Wilson's season or fudge the numbers to my argument. Still, it is interesting that in the meat of Michigan's schedule, Loveland was arguably WR1 or WR1B in the offense.



Room For More

The exciting thing about Loveland isn't just what he has done already or the potential leap he could take in a junior season. It's the untapped potential that existed even last season. With Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan, Michigan has their Z and slot receivers who can make explosive plays, especially when they get into space. Fred Moore is penciled in at X receiver and might be the fastest in the group. And while Michigan hopes Amorion Walker can be the bigger target, it's asking a lot of him to be the top target. What makes Loveland so great as a receiving weapon is his versatility. He can attack defenses from anywhere with a diverse route tree.

Colston Loveland Alignment Pass Block Inline Slot Wide 13 92 143 55 4.5% 31.6% 49.1% 18.9%

Nearly half of Loveland's reps on passing plays came from the slot. Another ~19% came lined up outside, meaning 68% of Loveland's reps were setup like a receiver. Only 31.6% of his snaps came in line, and he was used as a blocker in the passing game less than 5% of the time. You don't have to wonder if Loveland can make an impact on the outside or in the slot because he already has. With Morris sliding into the Z role and Morgan more of a slot, Loveland's outside numbers could go up even higher. Why is that crazy? Because Loveland's 18.9% wide snaps led all tight ends in Power 5 conferences and was the third highest rate in all of college football. So. We know Loveland can post WR1-level production because he has. We know he can be used like a wide receiver, in the slot and on the outside, because he has, and at a level above the rest of college football. But one of the most important aspects of the X receiver, or that #1 target, is the deep threat. Michigan has hardly gone deep a ton in recent years, and I don't think anyone expects them to change much now. But when it comes to Loveland, they should have gone deep to him more often, and they very likely will in 2024.

Loveland Deep Threat (throws 20+ yards) Rec/Tgt Yds Y/REC TD YAC/REC TGT% 7/7 206 29.4 3 6.6 11.3

These numbers on throws of 20 yards or more are absurd. Literally perfect, in fact, a 99.9 receiving rating on PFF and a 158.3 QB rating when targeted. Only 11.3% of Loveland's targets came on deep throws, and you have to wonder why? 7 targets and 7 receptions for 206 yards. 3 of those 7 receptions were touchdowns, also meaning 75% of Loveland's touchdowns last season, came on deep throws. His 7 targets were good for 18th in college football among tight ends, his 7 receptions were tied for the most in the nation. His 206 yards were the most in the Power 5, and third most in college football. Colston Loveland is already the best deep ball threat tight end in college football. If Michigan doesn't target him more, it would be a massive wasted opportunity.

Summary