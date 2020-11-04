The Michigan Wolverines' football series with the Indiana Hoosiers has been one of domination, with the Maize and Blue holding an all-time edge of 59-9. U-M's recent stretch against IU has been especially impressive, with the club having won the last 24 meetings and 39 of the last 40 in the series. The lone setback during that stretch occurred in 1987, when Bill Mallory's Indiana squad took down Bo Schembechler's Wolverines, 14-10, in Bloomington on their way to an 8-4 season.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team picked up a thrilling 42-35 victory at Indiana in 2010. (AP Images)

Though the Hoosiers have oftentimes been the doormat of the Big Ten throughout their history, head coach Tom Allen has helped turn their culture around. He led the club to an 8-5 record last year, marking the school's most wins in a single campaign since Mallory's crew went 8-4 in 1993. Indiana's 2019 success has carried over into 2020. The Hoosiers own a 2-0 record and possess wins over Penn State and Rutgers, the former of which occurred against a Nittany Lion club who was ranked No. 8 at the time of the game. The early season success has allowed IU to climb to No. 13 in the Associated Press Poll, its highest ranking since it sat at No. 11 in late-October, 1987. Despite the Hoosiers' lofty ranking and the Wolverines' No. 23 placement, the latter is still being tabbed as the favorite to win on Saturday in betting circles. Though several of the matchups in the series have been very close over the last 30 years or so, Michigan has always found a way to win (literally). Two of head coach Jim Harbaugh's three trips to Bloomington have gone to overtime, with the Maize and Blue squeaking out a 48-41 double-overtime victory at IU in 2015 and a 27-20 triumph in 2017. It was a similar storyline for Brady Hoke (2011-14) in 2013, whose Wolverine club held a slim 49-47 lead with 6:02 to play at The Big House before coming away with a 63-47 victory. Rich Rodriguez (2008-10) experienced two nail-biters with the Hoosiers as well. His 2009 club needed a touchdown with just 2:29 remaining to grab a 36-33 win, while his 2010 bunch saw quarterback Denard Robinson find the end zone with just 17 seconds remaining to give U-M a thrilling 42-35 triumph. Lloyd Carr's teams, on the other hand, seldom struggled with the Hoosiers, though there were two close calls during his 13 years on the job (1995-07). The 1996 Wolverines scraped by IU with a narrow 27-20 win at The Big House, before U-M escaped with a 34-31 triumph in Bloomington in 1999. The Hoosiers also gave Gary Moeller's (1990-94) 1991 team a scare, battling with the No. 4-ranked Maize and Blue in Ann Arbor before falling 24-16.

Michigan's 24-Game Winning Streak Against Indiana Year Matchup Result 2019 @ Indiana W, 39-14 2018 Indiana W, 31-20 2017 @ Indiana W, 27-20 (OT) 2016 Indiana W, 20-10 2015 @ Indiana W, 48-41 (2OT) 2014 Indiana W, 34-10 2013 Indiana W, 63-47 2010 @ Indiana W, 42-35 2009 Indiana W, 36-33 2006 @ Indiana W, 34-3 2005 Indiana W, 41-14 2004 @ Indiana W, 35-14 2003 Indiana W, 31-17 2000 Indiana W, 58-0 1999 @ Indiana W, 34-31 1998 Indiana W, 21-10 1997 @ Indiana W, 37-0 1996 Indiana W, 27-20 1995 @ Indiana W, 34-17 1992 @ Indiana W, 31-3 1991 Indiana W, 24-16 1990 @ Indiana W, 45-19 1989 Indiana W, 38-10 1988 Indiana W, 31-6

It's worth noting that most of Michigan's close calls above occurred against sub.-500 Indiana squads, with the program only fielding two teams who finished with a winning record since 1995 (went 7-6 in 2007 and 8-5 in 2019). Oddly enough, Michigan crushed the Hoosiers' 8-5 crew last year in Bloomington, 39-14, in what was expected to be another tough trip to Memorial Stadium for Harbaugh's bunch. The 25-point win was U-M's largest at IU since 2006, when Carr's team picked up a 34-3 win there to improve the Wolverines' record to 11-0 at the time. The 2006 and 2019 games in Bloomington have been the exception to the rule over the past 15 years, though, with Michigan's three other treks there during that span (2010, 2015 and 2017) all occurring by exactly seven points. If history is any indication, Saturday afternoon's showdown will be another close one.

By The Numbers: Michigan At Indiana