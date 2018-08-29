Chad Henne, Mike Hart and Mario Manningham helped lead Michigan to a 47-21 victory at Notre Dame in 2006. AP Images

It's no secret that Michigan struggled mightily on the road under previous head coaches Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke, but those problems have carried over to the Jim Harbaugh era as well. The Wolverines have not defeated an AP top 25 team in their home stadium since 2006, when they went into South Bend and destroyed the No. 2-ranked Irish, 47-21. Since that September afternoon, the Wolverines have proceeded to lose their next 16 such road contests, a streak that is still intact heading into Saturday's game at Notre Dame.

Michigan's Last 16 Road Games Against Ranked Opponents Year Opponent Score 2006 No. 1 Ohio State L, 42-39 2008 No. 3 Penn State L, 46-17 2008 No. 10 Ohio State L, 42-7 2009 No. 12 Iowa L, 30-28 2009 No. 21 Wisconsin L, 45-24 2010 No. 8 Ohio State L, 37-7 2011 No. 23 Michigan State L, 28-14 2012 No. 11 Notre Dame L, 13-6 2012 No. 4 Ohio State L, 26-21 2013 No. 24 Michigan State L, 29-6 2014 No. 16 Notre Dame L, 31-0 2014 No. 8 Michigan State L, 35-11 2014 No. 7 Ohio State L, 42-28 2016 No. 2 Ohio State L, 30-27 2017 No. 2 Penn State L, 42-13 2017 No. 5 Wisconsin L, 24-10

The Maize and Blue have come incredibly close to pulling out several of the games on the list above, dropping five of them by seven points or fewer (Ohio State in 2006, 2012 and 2016, Iowa in 2009, and Notre Dame in 2012). Michigan had its best chance to snap the road losing streak in Columbus in 2016. The Wolverines held a 10-point lead late in the third quarter of that contest, before seeing their advantage evaporate and the game head into double-overtime. U-M appeared to have won when it thought it stopped OSU on fourth down in the extra session, but a controversial call gave the Buckeyes a first down, where they ultimately went on to come out victorious. Michigan also came close to claiming the 2012 affair in Columbus, holding a 21-17 lead at the break. It failed to score a single point in the second half, though, and OSU squeaked out a 26-21 triumph. U-M was in position to come out on top in South Bend against the No. 11-ranked Irish that same year, despite turning the ball over six times in a mistake-filled affair. The defense did its part, but Michigan's offense could only muster two measly field goals, and fell 13-6. Prior to the losing streak, the narrative had been the complete opposite for the program under head coach Lloyd Carr.

From mid-2003 through the aforementioned Notre Dame beatdown in 2006, Michigan had actually put together a six-game winning streak against ranked opponents on the road.

Michigan Against Ranked Teams on the Road From Mid-2003 Through Early 2006 Year Opponent Score 2006 No. 2 Notre Dame W, 47-21 2005 No. 21 Northwestern W, 33-17 2005 No. 11 Michigan State W, 34-31 2004 No. 12 Purdue W, 16-14 2003 No. 9 Michigan State W, 27-20 2003 No. 17 Minnesota W, 38-35

The stretch on the table above had some impressive feats in it, including two wins over top 10 foes (No. 2 Notre Dame in 2006 and No. 9 Michigan State in 2003), and three more over top 20 opponents (No. 11 Michigan State in 2005, No. 12 Purdue in 2004 and No. 17 Minnesota in 2003). If the Maize and Blue are able to grab a victory on Saturday night, it will also a snap a two-game losing streak in South Bend (2014 and 2012). Prior to the skid, the Wolverines had actually walked out of Notre Dame Stadium victorious in two of their previous three trips (2006 and 2010).

By the Numbers: Michigan at Notre Dame