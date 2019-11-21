Saturday's 44-10 beatdown of MSU was the 112th all-time meeting between the Michigan Wolverines' football program and the Michigan State Spartans, with the first one occurring all the way back in 1898 when the Green and White were still known as Michigan Agricultural College. This past weekend's victory marked the 19th time the Maize and Blue had ever beaten the Spartans by at least 30 points, but just the ninth time since World War II came to an end on Sept. 2, 1945.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team has defeated MSU in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006 and 2007. (Lon Horwedel)

It also stood as Michigan's sixth-largest margin of victory against the Spartans since 1945, and the second biggest since 1986. The only bigger triumph since '86 was the 49-3 obliteration at The Big House in 2002, which at the time started a string of six straight wins against MSU under head coach Lloyd Carr (1995-07) that ran through 2007. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson set some records of his own in last weekend's annihilation of the Spartans, with his 384 passing yards standing as the most that any U-M signal-caller had ever compiled against Michigan State. Current New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady held the previous record, throwing for 285 yards in a 34-31 loss at MSU in 1999. Patterson's 384 yards also marked the fifth most in a game in program history, with the contest standing as just the 23rd time a Michigan quarterback had ever thrown four touchdown passes in the Wolverines' 140 seasons of football. The 34-point margin of victory was the Maize and Blue's 15th largest ever in the rivalry, though nine of those 15 occurred prior to 1927.

Each of the 19 times Michigan has defeated MSU by 30 or More Points Year Final Score Margin of Victory Host 2019 W, 44-10 34 Michigan 2002 W, 49-3 46 Michigan 1985 W, 31-0 31 MSU 1983 W, 42-0 42 MSU 1976 W, 42-10 32 Michigan 1973 W, 31-0 31 MSU 1947 W, 55-0 55 Michigan 1946 W, 55-7 48 Michigan 1945 W, 40-0 40 Michigan 1926 W, 55-3 52 Michigan 1925 W, 39-0 39 Michigan 1923 W, 37-0 37 Michigan 1922 W, 63-0 63 Michigan 1921 W, 30-0 30 Michigan 1920 W, 35-0 35 Michigan 1912 W, 55-7 48 Michigan 1907 W, 46-0 46 Michigan 1902 W, 119-0 119 Michigan 1898 W, 39-2 37 Michigan

Michigan's six largest margins of victory all time against MSU (48 points or more) all occurred before 1948, with Fielding Yost's 119-0 shellacking of the Spartans in 1902 topping the list. Yost owns eight of Michigan's 14 biggest defeats of Michigan State, coaching the Wolverines from 1901-23, and then again from 25-26. Bo Schembechler (1969-89), meanwhile, took down the Spartans by at least 30 points four separate times, though it has only occurred twice since he retired following the 1989 campaign. Gary Moeller (1990-94) never accomplished the feat, and Carr only did so once (49-3 in 2002) despite posting an overall record of 10-3 against the Green and White. Saturday was the first time with Harbaugh at the helm, and he became just the sixth coach in school history to beat MSU by at least 30 points, joining a list that includes Carr, Schembechler, Fritz Crisler (1938-47), Yost and Gustave Ferbert (1897-99).

