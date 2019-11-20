ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines freshman wide receiver Giles Jackson came to U-M from Antioch, California. He traveled a long way to get here, and he has progressed in a big way, since he arrived, to be making the impact that he is currently making for the Wolverines. Jackson is making a bigger splash for the Wolverines each week and is seeing his role continue to grow. Coming into his freshman season, Jackson knew that every opportunity he would get would be earned. "I just knew I had to work," he said. "I had to grind every day to get better. I couldn’t expect to play right away. I had to actually grind for my spot and pay attention and [learn that] everything matters. "I definitely expected it to be hard. I wouldn’t say it was harder than expected, but I definitely knew it was going to be difficult for me and I just had to take the challenge on to do it." Jackson saw the opportunity to get on the field through special teams, and fully took advantage of it in fall camp, becoming the starting kick returner. RELATED: Bell Gives Credit For His Career Day To Receiver Blocking Efforts RELATED: Videos: Jackson, Bell, Danna, Hill, Johnson Talk Before Indiana Game

Michigan Wolverines freshman wide receiver Giles Jackson took the opening kick 97 yards for a touchdown against Maryland. (AP Images)

"In fall camp, I was a gunner," Jackson explained Tuesday night. "All the freshman started playing on special teams. [Coach Jim Harbaugh] told us if we want to get on the field, we have to [play] on special teams. That’s what I did. "I started catching punts and kicks and as time went, they named me the starter and I took the role from there." Jackson has returned 14 kicks on the season for 362 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per return. The highlight of the season so far was his 97-yard return for a touchdown against Maryland on the opening kickoff. He made it look easy. He revealed that it wasn't always that easy for him, especially early on in the season. "I think it does come with experience," Jackson said. "I’ll say, the first one I did I was extremely nervous. I caught the ball and I was like panicking. But now, in recent weeks, I just catch the ball, find where to go and just run through it." Jackson was honored after his kick return touchdown with Co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the Big Ten. Special teams coordinator (and safeties coach) Chris Partridge has said that he doesn't want his returners to take touchbacks if they can avoid it. Jackson is on board with that mentality. "I love it," he said. "When they kick the ball over my head, it's sick to me. I hate it. I hate when they do that. Being able to take it out [of the end zone] brings me joy." Beyond special teams, Jackson has started to see himself in a bigger role within the offense. That role began to show itself starting in the fourth game of the season against Rutgers when he got in the end zone for the first time on a 23-yard touchdown pass thrown by redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton. That touchdown was a step in the process of feeling like he belonged in Ann Arbor.

Michigan Wolverines football freshman wide receiver Giles Jackson is seeing his role within the offense grow as the season goes on. (AP Images)