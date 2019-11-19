News More News
Videos: Bell Talks About His Big Day Vs. MSU, Hill Discusses His Pick, More

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
Staff Writers
Five Michigan Wolverines football players met with the media this evening to recap the club's 44-10 obliteration of Michigan State over the weekend, including key standouts in senior cornerback Lavert Hill and sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell.

A pair of freshmen wideouts — Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson — also shared what their first taste of the rivalry was like.

The Michigan Wolverines' football pass defense ranks fourth nationally, allowing 154.8 yards per game. (Lon Horwedel)

Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell

Fifth-year senior DE Mike Danna

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill

Freshman receiver Giles Jackson

Freshman receiver Cornelius Johnson

{{ article.author_name }}