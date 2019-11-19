Videos: Bell Talks About His Big Day Vs. MSU, Hill Discusses His Pick, More
Five Michigan Wolverines football players met with the media this evening to recap the club's 44-10 obliteration of Michigan State over the weekend, including key standouts in senior cornerback Lavert Hill and sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell.
A pair of freshmen wideouts — Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson — also shared what their first taste of the rivalry was like.
RELATED: Tom Allen Previews Michigan, Gives Injury Update
Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell
Fifth-year senior DE Mike Danna
Senior cornerback Lavert Hill
Freshman receiver Giles Jackson
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Freshman receiver Cornelius Johnson
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook