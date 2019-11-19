The Indiana Hoosiers (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) are coming off a close 34-27 loss to Penn State in Happy Valley last week. They play another top-15 team in the Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) this Saturday. Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen met with the media to preview the matchup with the Wolverines. He also gave an update on an injury that occurred against PSU.

Indiana is 4-1 this season when playing at home, with the lone loss coming on Sept. 14 against Ohio State. This Saturday will be the final home game of the season in Bloomington, and Allen is hoping to end it on a high note for his seniors.

"We've got a big opportunity for our seniors," Allen said. "We're going to recognize 16 seniors on Saturday. It's a special group of guys, really special to me because of the change they've created here."

Allen's group will face the challenge of playing a surging U-M team that is winners of its last three games, all in blowout fashion.

"I have a lot of respect for them and their coaches and the talent that they have and how they’ve recruited," Allen said, complimenting U-M. "They are who they are historically.

They’re playing their best football. Really impressive football team physically and athletically and just doing great things in all three phases. They’ve got talented specialists and excellent quarterback and stable of running backs. Really impressive receiver corps and big, physical and athletic offensive line. Some new faces on defense, but really explosive and Don Brown does a phenomenal job schematically and they play really hard. Coach [Jim] Harbaugh’s got them playing really, really well.

"They had a big game last week in an important game for them and they played really, really good football in all three phases. We’ve got a great chance to finish out a home slate for this season. That’s important to us. It’s about how you finish, and that’s a big emphasis for our guys."

The Hoosiers have struggled to contain running quarterbacks at times this season, including last week against Nittany Lions signal caller Sean Clifford. Clifford ran it 10 times for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game. U-M senior quarterback Shea Patterson will pose a similar challenge, as he has shown the ability to keep the ball on read-options, in addition to the ability to get out of the pocket.

"Shea Patterson is a really good athlete," Allen said. "He can run it as good as anybody we’ve played the whole year. When [they] have a ton of talented receivers to defend, that’s where the stress comes. We just got to keep working."

Like many people, Allen has noticed a difference between U-M's play early in the season to now.

"Going back [to the beginning of the year], they look like a completely different team, especially on offense," Allen noted. "I think part of it is a new system. They did make changes; it is a new system. I think that takes a little time. You go through your season and figure out what you really do well within that new system and you try to maximize those. Then guys get more confident and you start to execute, just like you see with our team.

"I just think they’re playing with a high level of confidence and they’re executing their scheme better and guys getting open and getting the ball to receivers and protecting the ball. They had issues with that early on and they haven’t really had issues with that lately. That’s a big deal, you start turning the ball over, then a lot of bad things happen.

"You just see a comfort level with what they’re doing and the system that they’ve installed. They’ve got a lot of good athletes, a lot of really good players so it’s starting to look a lot different. That creates a lot of challenges for us."