Michigan Wolverines Bowl Game Projections After Week 12
The Michigan Wolverines football team (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) moved up to No. 12 in the AP poll following its blowout win over Michigan State. Two games remain for U-M — at Indiana this weekend before hosting archrival Ohio State in the regular season finale.
The Maize and Blue are mathematically eliminated from the Big Ten title race and barring some unforeseen chaos in the national landscape, will not be heading to the College Football Playoff. There is still a realistic shot, however, at the Rose Bowl if the Wolverines knock off Indiana and Ohio State to finish the season.
The Rose Bowl bid would go to the highest ranked non-College Football Playoff Big Ten team, unless the Big Ten champion is not in the CFP. The Wolverines have room to make a jump in the rankings and be that team, should they win out.
RELATED: Inside The Numbers: Indiana Is Not A Trap Game
Here's where several national publications have projected for where U-M will end up come bowl season:
• Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports:
Michigan vs. Tennessee in the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2, 7 PM on ESPN)
• Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, ESPN:
Michigan vs. Washington in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27, 8 PM on Fox Sports 1)
Michigan vs. Auburn in the Outback Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 PM on ESPN)
Michigan vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 PM on ABC)
Michigan vs. Missouri in the Gator Bowl
• Steve Mandel, The Athletic:
Michigan vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl
