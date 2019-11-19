Due in part to injuries, it's been a quiet few weeks recently for former Michigan football players in the NFL. Even Tom Brady looked like human on Sunday, though he still led his team to victory and the Patriots remain tied for the best record in the league. There has been one notable exception during that stretch — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark. Since he returned from missing two games with a neck injury and telling The Kansas City Stars' Sam McDowell that he's been dealing with a pinched nerve since training camp, Clark has posted two sacks in the last two weeks. He returned to the starting lineup on Monday Night Football — he had come off the bench the week prior — and was a terror off the edge, racking up five quarterback pressures, including one that led directly to an interception, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and five total tackles, in addition to his quarterback takedown.

The Kansas City Star named him their Player of the Game for the performance. "Defensive end Frank Clark came up with three big defensive plays that showed off his pass-rushing skills," they wrote. "He jarred the ball loose from Philip Rivers, and Derrick Nnadi was there to make the interception. Later, Clark forced a fumble on third down that led to a Chargers punt. "With about 6 1/2 minutes remaining, Clark stuffed Austin Ekeler on third down, forcing another punt. A week ago, Clark said he’s been playing this season with a pinched nerve in his neck. If he’s close to 100 percent, he can be the difference-making defensive end the Chiefs envisioned when he was signed to a $105 million contract." A full roundup of what former players in the NFL did this past week is below:

OG Ben Braden, New York Jets

After he was released by the Green Bay Packers Nov. 7, he returned to the practice squad of the Jets, where he has spent much of the past two seasons before being cut in September.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Completed 26 of 47 passes (55.3 percent) for 216 yards in the 9-1 Patriots' 17-10 win over the Eagles … The Patriots are tied for the best record in the league … He has started all 10 games and completed 256 of 402 passes (63.7 percent) for 2,752 yards and 14 touchdowns against five interceptions … He has a passer rating of 90.1 and has also rushed for three scores … He ranks sixth in the league for passing yards and is tied for fourth in passes of 20 or more yards (40).

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the Jets, he was signed to the Colts' practice squad, where he still resides.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and recorded five tackles in the 5-5 Steelers' 21-7 loss to the Browns … On the year, he has started nine times and played in every game and logged 74 tackles (46 solo) with one sack, four passes broken up, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a score … Is tied for 25th in the league for tackles and is first in fumble recoveries … Only five players have made more tackles and boast more than his six passes defended … He leads all rookies in tackles by 10, fumble recoveries by three and is one of just two first-year players with two picks.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve with the Broncos after a setback in his quest to return from a torn ACL early in the year.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Missed the 2-8 Dolphins' 37-20 loss to the Bills with an elbow injury … Has started five times and appeared in seven games with Miami, and totaled 18 tackles with one forced fumble and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on injured reserve for Washington.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Had a big game on Monday Night Football in the 7-4 Chiefs' 24-17 win over the Chargers … He finished with five tackles, one sack, an additional tackle for loss, a forced fumble, three quarterback hits and a pass breakup … One of his quarterback hits led to an interception as well … Has started eight times and appeared in nine games while logging 26 tackles, 5.0 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery … Is tied for seventh in the league in forced fumbles.

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

After starting two straight games at two different positions (left guard and right tackle), Cole went back to being a reserve in the 3-7-1 Cardinals' 36-26 loss to the 49ers … He played mostly on special teams, but did line up at guard for three snaps … Has appeared in all 11 games this year with two starts.

CB Blake Countess, New York Jets

Played on two special teams snaps in the 3-7 Jets' 34-17 win Washington … Has appeared in four games this year but has not recorded any statistics.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Was signed to the 5-5 Steelers' practice squad Monday.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started for the 6-4 Colts and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve … He is reportedly nearing a return to practice and the team is down its top three wideouts, so he's likely to be activated from IR when healthy (he became eligible to return Sunday).

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Gary and the 8-2 Packers were off this week … Has seen action in every game off the bench and logged 12 tackles with one sack and one fumble recovery.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Started but did not post any statistics in the 8-3 Vikings' 27-23 win over the Broncos … Was only in for six defensive snaps and five special teams plays … Has made 13 stops while starting five times and appearing in eight games.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Was inactive in the 5-5 Steelers' 21-7 loss to the Browns … Has appeared in three games, but has not recorded any statistics outside of a fumble recovery.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started at right guard and played 95 percent of his team's offensive snaps in the 3-6-1 Lions' 35-27 loss to the Cowboys … Has started in all nine appearances he's made this year.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Is on injured reserve, but had appeared in five games with two starts for Cincinnati and totaled seven tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Notched a pair of stops and QB hit in the 5-5 Eagles' 17-10 loss to the Patriots … Has started each outing for Philadelphia and racked up 35 tackles (25 solo) with 6.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries … Is tied for 26th in the league in sacks.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Activated from injured reserve two weeks ago, but was inactive in the 7-4 Chiefs' 24-17 win over the Chargers.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the Texans' practice squad.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Inactive for the fifth straight week due to an elbow injury … Has played in six of 10 games with two starts for the 8-2 Seahawks and made eight tackles (five solo).



DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Tallied a tackle and recovered a fumble in the 6-4 Raiders' 17-10 win over the Bengals … Has started twice and appeared in all 10 games while making 13 tackles with 2.5 sacks, one pass broken up and a fumble recovery.

OL Kyle Kalis, Oakland Raiders

Was picked up for the Raiders' practice squad in late October.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the Browns.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Lewan and the 5-5 Titans were off this week … Has started all six games since returning from a four-game suspension and has only missed two snaps.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Played 48 percent of his team's defensive snaps and also on special teams in the 6-4 Cowboys' 35-27 win over the Lions … On the year, he has recorded 21 tackles (16 solo), one sack, an interception that he returned 20 yards and a fumble recovery that he ran back 63 yards for a touchdown in 10 games (one start).

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Was in for 15 defensive snaps and 19 plays on special teams in the 6-4 Rams' 17-7 win over the Bears … Notched two stops … Has four tackles in four games played on the year.

OL Erik Magnuson, Oakland Raiders

Was not active in the 6-4 Raiders' 17-10 win over the Bengals … Has appeared in one game since being signed off the Bills practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Is on the Seahawks' practice squad once again … Has appeared in three games and made three tackles.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Played as a reserve (one offensive snap, six on special teams) in the 8-2 Saints' 34-17 win over the Buccaneers … Has appeared in eight contests this year.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Peppers and the 2-8 Giants were off this week … On the year, he has started every game and posted 71 tackles (47 solo) and five passes broken up with one interception (a pick-six) and three forced fumbles … Is tied for 34th in the league in tackles; only nine players have at least 70 tackles and six passes defended … His three forced fumbles are tied for seventh in the league.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the Jaguars after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.



OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the 4-7 Chargers' 24-17 loss to the Chiefs … Has not missed a snap yet this year while starting all 11 contests.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Made his NFL debut last week and recorded this first NFL tackle in the 4-6 Jaguars' 33-13 loss to the Colts while playing on special teams.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Notched six tackles and snared his first NFL interception in the 4-6 Jaguars' 33-13 loss to the Colts … Has started each game this year and played every snap … One of just three players who had been on the field for every snap from scrimmage this season for his team … On the year, he's posted 48 tackles (36 solo) with one interception, two passes broken up and a forced fumble.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Played 30 defensive snaps and on special teams in the 9-1 Patriots' 17-10 win over the Eagles; notched a trio of solo tackles and two QB hits … On the year, he has logged 14 tackles (10 solo) with 4.5 sacks, plus a touchdown after a blocked punt … Is tied for fourth in the league among rookies in sacks.

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens