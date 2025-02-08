Michigan falls into familiar, bad habit in fourth consecutive victory

Michigan extended its winning streak to four games on Saturday afternoon with a 00-00 win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The Wolverines' usual cast of Tre Donaldson, Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin led Michigan in the victory.

The Wolverines started the game as hot as they've started any game this season. Sparked by Donaldson's early eight points, Michigan jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first five-and-a-half minutes of the game.

Shots were falling left and right for Michigan in the first four minute stretch of the game, but the Wolverines went cold in the following four minutes. After establishing a 16-5 lead early on, Indiana clawed back to tie the game at 16 with 11:18 to play in the first half.

But then Michigan put its foot on the gas and pulled away from Indiana and going on a 19-3 run. The Wolverines led by 18 points with 1:07 left in the first half, and it appeared Michigan would roll to an easy victory on the road against the Hoosiers.

For once, it seemed like Michigan would establish a comfortable lead and maintain that lead throughout the entirety of the game. Things were clicking for the Wolverines on both ends of the floor, and Indiana seemed lost for most of the first half.

But just like they have in many of their recent victories, the Wolverines squandered their lead. The Hoosiers chopped away at Michigan's 17-point second half lead. Indiana's Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako were especially effective in the second half.

With 9:30 left in the game, Indiana cut the lead to one, trailing Michigan by a score of 53-52. The Wolverines then extended their lead to seven, but Indiana marched right back. Luke Goode made a pair of free throws with 4:09 left in the contest to tie the game for the first time since the aforementioned 16-16 tie in the first half.

The teams traded buckets throughout the remainder of the game, but it was the clutch genes of Donaldson, Wolf and Goldin that secured the win for Michigan. The trio combined for 56 of Michigan's 70 points in the victory.

Michigan continues to keep pace with Purdue and Michigan State atop the Big Ten standings. At the time of this writing, the Boilermakers hold a 0.5-game lead over the two in-state rivals.

Purdue and Michigan, both winners of four straight, will meet at Crisler Center on Tuesday for a rematch of January's contest at Mackey Arena, which the Boilermakers won convincingly, 91-64.