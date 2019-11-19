Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media Monday and had plenty to say on a variety of topics. We tackle his opinions here with our own in News & Views.

NEWS: Redshirt junior Tarik Black was flagged for a celebration penalty Saturday after one of his bigger plays of the year, a catch on the sideline after which he celebrated with a flex.

HARBAUGH: “I’d be curious to know, as well. Emphasis is made at ‘not [taunting] at a player,’ but that certainly wasn’t at an opposing player. It would be good to get some clarity.”

VIEWS: First off, can this kid catch a break? Yeah, Black has struggled with his attitude at times this season in the wake of a disappointing few years, but that was a terrible call made by a sideline official who also threw the flag (without a warning first) on a huge punt return by Donovan Peoples-Jones. Peoples-Jones fumbled, but had he gone the distance it would have come back … and it’s not as though Jim Harbaugh was all that close to the field.

