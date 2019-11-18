News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Harbaugh, Runyan, McKeon And More

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Staff

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his players met with the media today to look back at MSU, ahead to Indiana.

Here's the video.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh improved to 3-2 against Michigan State in his tenure.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh improved to 3-2 against Michigan State in his tenure. (AP Images)

