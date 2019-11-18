Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Harbaugh, Runyan, McKeon And More
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his players met with the media today to look back at MSU, ahead to Indiana.
Here's the video.
RELATED: Live Updates From Harbaugh's Noon Presser
RELATED: Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Takeaways From the MSU Blowout
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook