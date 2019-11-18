News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 11:01:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Post-MSU Monday Press Conference

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh discusses the blowout of MSU, and looks ahead to this weekend's 3:30 contest at Indiana.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH HARBAUGH'S UPDATES HERE.

RELATED: Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Takeaways From the MSU Beatdown

RELATED: Skene and Balas Postgame Podcast

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will play at Indiana at 3:30 on Saturday.
The Michigan Wolverines' football team will play at Indiana at 3:30 on Saturday. (Lon Horwedel)

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}