Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Chris Balas And Doug Skene, Post-MSU

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about U-M's 44-10 drubbing of Michigan State.

Michigan players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy after hammering Michigan State.
Michigan players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy after hammering Michigan State. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

