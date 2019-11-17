Michigan Slides Up 2 Spots In AP & Coaches Polls Following Beatdown Of MSU
The Michigan Wolverines' football team moved up two spots in both the AP and Coaches polls following its 44-10 destruction of MSU yesterday, now slotting in at No. 12 nationally in both.
The Maize and Blue are one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP top-25, along with No. 2 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 11 Minnesota, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 19 Iowa.
The Indiana Hoosiers, meanwhile, checked in at No. 26 following its 34-27 loss at Penn State yesterday, and will host the Wolverines this Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
Michigan's last two trips to Bloomington have gone into overtime, with the club pulling out a 48-41 victory there in 2015 and a 27-20 triumph in 2017.
This season's IU squad currently sits at 7-3, with its only setbacks coming at the hands of Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State.
The Wolverines' 44-10 obliteration of MSU yesterday was its largest margin of victory in the series since 2002, when it crushed the Spartans, 49-3.
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson's 384 passing yards were the most for a U-M signal caller since Jake Rudock racked up 440 against Indiana on Nov. 14, 2015.
It was also the most passing yards for a Wolverine team since compiling 387 in a 59-3 blowout of Maryland in 2016.
