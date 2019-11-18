The Michigan Wolverines' football team crushed MSU over the weekend, 44-10, and we've taken a second look back at all the positive and negative takeaways from it (though there were hardly any of the latter).

With Michigan leading 17-7 and 12:51 to go in the third quarter, senior quarterback Shea Patterson took a first-and-10 shotgun snap from the MSU 18-yard line.

He immediately looked to his right and hit junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones five yards behind the line of scrimmage, who had redshirt sophomore linebacker Noah Harvey bearing down on him as soon as he caught the ball.

Harvey dove to try and make the tackle but whiffed, and the junior wideout turned on the jets and ran along the sideline as the end zone neared.

Junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons reached out and pushed Peoples-Jones at the three-yard line, but the wideout had already gone airborne, and contorted his body perfectly to reach the ball out over the goal line as the rest of him went flying out of bounds.

It worked beautifully as the ref signaled a touchdown, extending Michigan's lead to 24-7 and ending any brief hopes MSU had of a comeback.

Peoples-Jones then ran toward the back of the end zone as Hail to the Victors blared, and struck the Paul Bunyan pose to the crowd for a second year in a row.