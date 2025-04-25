Josaiah Stewart selected 90th overall by Los Angeles Rams in NFL Draft

With the 90th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Michigan EDGE rusher Josaiah Stewart. The 6-foot-1, 249-pound pass rusher from Bronx, New York, becomes the fifth Wolverine off the board in this year's NFL Draft, joining Mason Graham (No. 5 overall), Colston Loveland (No. 10 overall), Kenneth Grant (No. 13 overall) and Will Johnson (No. 47 overall).

Stewart was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. He began his career at Coastal Carolina, where he played two seasons before transferring to Michigan.

In his first season with the Wolverines, Stewart was part of Michigan's fierce pass-rushing quartet, alongside Braiden McGregor, Jaylen Harrell and Derrick Moore.

Stewart logged 38 tackles, two pass deflections and 5.5 sacks in his junior season, and his first with the Wolverines. He helped Michigan to a 15-0 record and a national championship victory over Washington.

As a senior, Stewart was one of the bright spots on a struggling Michigan squad. He racked up 33 tackles, with 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Here's what Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Holder had to say about Stewart's game:

"Stewart has an impressive get-off to win with speed around the edge and takes advantage of offensive tackles with slow feet. He also sets up his pass-rush moves well by stemming to the inside and using his quickness and/or a euro-step to win on the inside or outside with a rip or cross chop moves."

"Overall, Stewart's combination of sub-par size and technical flaws as a pass rusher could lead to varying opinions about his ceiling from NFL clubs. But his production is hard to argue with and he has enough traits to potentially become a sub-package rusher as a standup outside linebacker."