The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 18
Tweets of the day
DPJ, TD! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uoY9WfEUVb— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 17, 2019
Highlights are up!!!— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️🧢 (@UMichWD) November 17, 2019
A little under 29 minutes.
Little brother once again gets punked.
This video includes MSU garbage late hits and Michigan's response to them at the end of the game waving goodbye w/no handshakes as MSU runs for the tunnel #GoBluehttps://t.co/9Q9xSXn6Sm
I'm a little surprised FOX didn't show DPJ after his TD, so here it is... pic.twitter.com/l6d45skOqI— Mark Kunz (@MarkAKunz) November 17, 2019
“I thought it was funny. They got excited. It’s good. Sometimes you get your little brother excited when you’re playing basketball and you let him get the lead. Then you come back and take it from him.” pic.twitter.com/PUsnrKIG5V— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 18, 2019
.@SheaPatterson_1 had a lot of fun yesterday. @JonJansen77 gives you the best recap of Saturday's dominant win over Michigan State at The Big House. Then, we chat with Coach Harbaugh, Shea Patterson, Ronnie Bell, Carlo Kemp and Josh Metellus.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 17, 2019
LISTEN » https://t.co/J6q5pMFUvq pic.twitter.com/3BSJg1aqJr
@SheaPatterson_1 --> @Mckeon_Sean pic.twitter.com/ZAIvst2j4u— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 17, 2019
Every Battle Is Won Before It’s Ever Fought.. pic.twitter.com/jRtEoU9Eap— Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) November 17, 2019
What a great Sunday surprise ... my old teammate and GREAT friend Sean Dobbins stopped by to say hello.— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) November 17, 2019
Just two Chicago boys catching up!!!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0A6IXS5KDt
Interested in seeing what it’s like to view @umichbball games from a student’s perspective? Follow us on Instagram for court-side views and more! https://t.co/TVU51kXdSb pic.twitter.com/aigm4gCoxM— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) November 17, 2019
Jacub Panasiuk with a very on-character cheap shot. Got himself ejected. Chump. pic.twitter.com/a90P75GCbb— Due# (@JDue51) November 17, 2019
.@MattSwartz723 caught this live in the stadium, but on rewatch, here’s Quinn Nordin openly mocking Jacub Panasiuk on his first extra point attempt. pic.twitter.com/ZdOMDz3nRy— SGR (@sgeorgetter) November 17, 2019
they're just talkin' pic.twitter.com/kOkjWjQWXj— MVictors (@MVictors) November 17, 2019
Your Harbaugh weekend:— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 17, 2019
John: 41-7@CoachJim4UM: 44-10@Ravens @UMichFootball
i’m dancing like this dude after that #Michigan win. @lbg_nico7 and @banksera82 loving it 😂 pic.twitter.com/y9XnoWcFKT— Gulati 〽️ (@GulatiPod) November 17, 2019
November 18, 2019 Happy Birthday Dave Raimey - https://t.co/uX3av87ZY8 pic.twitter.com/bJobeTLfBF— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) November 18, 2019
Duncan Robinson last night:— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@ItsAntWright) November 17, 2019
30 minutes
15 points
6-10 from the field
3-6 from 3
3 steals
+4 +/-
We guess this is a good time to use that “when mom says the pizza rolls are ready” line that everyone loves 😂 pic.twitter.com/jbwviPBSWc— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 17, 2019
Belleville 2020 CB/WR Andre Seldon (Michigan commit) spoke with The D Zone following their epic win over West Bloomfield this weekend.— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) November 17, 2019
Seldon had a nice INT in the 3rd quarter, great defense with the game on the line, commitment to UM, and Brighton next week.@AndreSeldonjr pic.twitter.com/Kkoay8tawj
After a great Visit today. I am Thankful and very excited to announce I have received an offer from The University Of Michigan thank you @Thee_Matty_D and @4Warinner 🙌🏾🙏🏾💪🏾🏈 #GoBlue #OwnIt @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/jhZIhrq6HD— Ru'Quan Buckley (@Darealruquan) November 17, 2019
Black Knight Invite post-tournament insight from @Sean_Bormet. ⬇️https://t.co/jS2qFbKYKK— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 17, 2019
Hwt: Parris earns a controlling 4-0 decision over Central Michigan's Matt Stencel in the championship final. Rode out the second period, then iced with a takedown and rideout in the third. His second win over the Chippewa this season.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 17, 2019
#6 Mason Parris defeats #7 Matt Stencel 4-0 in the Black Knight Finals. pic.twitter.com/Lon2pzJj3V— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 17, 2019
Fabulous effort and defensive performance in today's Big Ten Tournament final, but gutted to come up short in PKs.— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 17, 2019
We'll await our NCAA Tournament fate. The Selection Show is tomorrow at 1 p.m.
RECAP: https://t.co/g9XWp4o3h3#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Uy9c7LnSQg
Heartbreaker in PKs. pic.twitter.com/g8W7fAYFam— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 17, 2019
Let’s finish it off boyz @umichsoccer pic.twitter.com/zYJJ3tFfMs— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) November 17, 2019
Top Headlines
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Snap Counts: Michigan Wolverines Football 44, Michigan State 10
• TheWolverine Staff: Sunday Night Chat: Discussing Michigan's 44-10 Beatdown of MSU
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Van Bergen and Borton
• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Hockey: Weekend Review vs. MSU
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Four-Star Theo Johnson Strengthens Bonds at Michigan
