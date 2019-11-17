News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 19:56:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star Theo Johnson strengthens bonds at Michigan

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

This weekend, Michigan was the final school to host tight end Theo Johnson on an official visit. The four-star had originally planned to announce his decision the very next day, Nov. 18, but now wi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}