Four-star Theo Johnson strengthens bonds at Michigan
This weekend, Michigan was the final school to host tight end Theo Johnson on an official visit. The four-star had originally planned to announce his decision the very next day, Nov. 18, but now wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news