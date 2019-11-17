SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT: Discussing Michigan's 44-10 Beatdown Of MSU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Join the discussion as answer all your questions pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines' football beatdown of MSU yesterday inside The Big House.
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook