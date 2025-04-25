Roddy Gayle Jr. to return to Michigan for senior season

Michigan basketball guard Roddy Gayle Jr. will return to school for his senior season, Maize and Blue Review confirmed on Friday morning. Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press first reported the news.

Gayle Jr., who just finished his third season of college basketball and his first with the Wolverines, is expected to be a critical piece on Michigan's 2025-26 roster.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard struggled mightily throughout the 2024-25 season, but he still managed to put up respectable stats. He finished the year averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 36 games played for the Wolverines.

Unimpressively, Gayle Jr. shot just 23.2 percent from 3-point range last season, and he went more than two months without making a long-range shot before finally finding his groove in the postseason.

In Michigan's Round of 32 contest against Texas A&M, Gayle Jr. scored 26 points on 7-of-14 shooting and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. He, along with freshman guard L.J Cason, helped the Wolverines to a 91-79 victory over the Aggies.

Gayle Jr. will project as either a starter or one of the first players off the bench for the Wolverines.