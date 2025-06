While much of the focus in Class of 2026 recruiting has been on wide receiver and defensive line, I’d argue that linebacker might be Michigan’s biggest need. With Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann likely off to the NFL after the 2025–26 season, the Wolverines are staring down a potential reset at the position. Fortunately, several blue-chip linebacker prospects are high on Michigan, with potential commitments on the horizon.