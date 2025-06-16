Michigan adds depth to QB room as ECU's Jake Garcia transfers

Quarterback Jake Garcia, a veteran of three collegiate programs, is transferring to Michigan after entering the NCAA transfer portal this spring. A standout from Whittier, Calif., and Grayson High in Loganville, Ga., Garcia brings experience and a four‑star pedigree to the Wolverines’ quarterback room.

He will enter his fifth and final year of eligibility at a fourth school, but can apply for an additional year of eligibility through a medical exemption. He adds depth behind Bryce Underwood, with Mikey Keene and Davis Warren returning from injuries, he is another veteran presence to help during practice and with scout teams.

Garcia, rated a four‑star prospect by On3, Rivals, and 247Sports and ranked No. 18 overall in ESPN’s 300 for the 2021 class, originally signed with Miami (Fla.)

He transferred to Missouri prior to the 2023 season but did not take the field for the Tigers. In January 2024, he moved to East Carolina, where he appeared in six games, completing 109 of 181 passes for 1,426 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Over his Miami career (2021–22), Garcia played in nine games with one start, completing 79 of 129 passes for 950 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. His redshirt freshman year included one game and an efficient debut (11 of 14 for 147 yards and two TDs) before a season‑ending injury.

High school stats reflect a productive four‑year varsity career. At Narbonne High (CA) and Grayson High (GA), he threw for nearly 6,000 yards and over 50 touchdowns. As a junior at Narbonne, he completed 168 of 239 passes (70.3%) for 2,301 yards and 25 touchdowns. Earlier as a sophomore, he was 153 of 202 (75.7%) for 2,130 yards and 15 touchdowns.