By the Numbers: Projecting Bryce Underwood's Freshman Season

This is it, we've reached part 4 of our Bryce Underwood By the Numbers series.

So far we've looked at the best freshman QB seasons ever, the top 10 seasons under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, and some of the best seasons for a QB at Michigan.

By the Numbers Underwood Series: Best Freshman Seasons Ever

By the Numbers Underwood Series: Top 10 QB seasons under Chip Lindsey

By the Numbers Underwood Series: Best Michigan QB Seasons

Now we are going to put it all together with what we know about Bryce Underwood and see what the numbers say,

Bryce Underwood arrives in Ann Arbor with as much hype as any Michigan quarterback prospect in the modern era. Ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, Underwood brings a strong arm, advanced poise, and dual-threat ability to a retooled Wolverine offense. But as much as Michigan fans may hope for instant stardom, history—and context—suggest measured expectations.

With new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey installing a power spread system, the tools are in place for Underwood to make an early contribution. Still, it’s worth remembering that true freshman quarterbacks—even the elite ones—often experience growing pains before they reach their ceiling.

We've put all the data together for freshmen QBs, Chip Lindsey QBs, and some of the better seasons in Michigan Football history.

Here's what to expect from a Bryce Underwood freshman season, By the Numbers.