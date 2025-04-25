Will Johnson selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 47th pick

During the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night, former Michigan cornerback Will Johnson was selected with the 47th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson, a five-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, was the fifth-ranked player in the country and the top-rated cornerback in the nation. A legacy recruit — his father, Deon Johnson, played defensive back at Michigan in the 1990s — Will arrived in Ann Arbor with massive expectations. He quickly proved he could live up to the hype.

As a freshman in 2022, Johnson played in all 14 games, earning a starting role late in the year. He recorded 27 tackles, three interceptions, and three pass breakups while locking down some of the top receivers in the Big Ten. His performance in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff semifinal earned national attention and set the tone for his collegiate career.

In 2023, Johnson emerged as one of the top shutdown corners in the country. He totaled 27 tackles, four pass breakups and four interceptions over 12 games. His ability to eliminate top receivers in man coverage played a critical role in Michigan’s 15-0 national championship season, and he was named first-team All-Big Ten by both coaches and media.

This past season, Johnson made an impact in games he played in. The junior cornerback played in six games. He recorded 14 tackles, two interceptions — including pick-sixes against Fresno State and USC — and three pass breakups.

Johnson was unable to play in the back half of the season due to a variety of injuries, and he worked on getting healthy for the NFL Draft.

Here’s what Bleacher Report NFL scout Matt Holder had to say about Johnson’s pro potential:

“Will Johnson is a true lockdown corner with elite size, instincts, and fluidity. He’s physical at the line of scrimmage and smooth in transition. He’s as complete a cornerback prospect as we’ve seen in recent drafts. Johnson mirrors routes exceptionally well and has the length to disrupt at the catch point. He’ll thrive in man-heavy schemes but can also excel in zone.”