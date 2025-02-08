Dusty May addresses Indiana head coaching rumors: 'That stuff's crazy'

Michigan walked into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon and left with a 70-67 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. Tre Donaldson, Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin combined for 56 of Michigan's 70 points in the win.

The Wolverines nearly coughed up their lead late in the second half, but Dusty May's squad was either winning or tied for all 40 minutes of the game.

While the game on the court was the most important thing to both May and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, there was a lot of off-the-court drama surrounding Saturday afternoon's matchup.

Earlier this week, Indiana and Woodson announced that the two would part ways at the season's end. Woodson will complete his fourth season with the Hoosiers before stepping away.

Interestingly, the news came just days before Michigan and Dusty May, a former student manager under legendary head coach Bob Knight, visited town. Naturally, rumors swirled about a possible reunion between May and the Hoosiers.

May, the first-year head coach of the Wolverines, reflected on his path from being a student manager to becoming a head coach in the Big Ten.

"First of all, it's flattering," May said. "When you have the path that I had — and have, I'm still on this same path — it makes you feel good, because what's your competitive advantage as a student manager that transferred in from a marginal Division II player? And you just think back, and it's like, 'Man, all I did was show up with great energy and passion for this game, and helping people every day,' and because of that, I think people always saw something or believed in me, and then you get to this point."

May then addressed the rumors that he could be Woodson's successor in Bloomington.

"That stuff's crazy. I love being at Michigan. I love our team. We're fighting like crazy. That's it. This place [Bloomington] is my foundation, but I'm very, very happy to be at the University of Michigan. We came here to win a game, and mission accomplished."

When asked if he had a message to Michigan fans who may be worried about him leaving for IU after just one season in Ann Arbor, here's what May had to say:

"There's nothing I can say that's gonna make this one way or the other. I love being at Michigan. That [IU's head coach opening] hasn't crossed my mind, other than just what friends and family have said, and to be honest, I've eliminated all that."