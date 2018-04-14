If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters .

Three players appear to be safe bets to win starting jobs on Michigan’s defensive line this season— fifth-year senior end Chase Winovich, junior end Rashan Gary and sophomore tackle Aubrey Solomon — but things get a little hazy after those three.

One player who has also contributed at times throughout his career has been junior lineman Carlo Kemp. He hasn't played a huge role, but will be expected to make a much bigger impact in 2018 than he has in the past.

“There isn’t a specific depth chart right now — we all think of ourselves as starters,” Kemp explained. “I’ve been taking reps at both tackle and end — wherever they need me. If the coach says you need to go in and play a position, you better be ready — that’s my mindset.

“I was all end and anchor last year. It’s been a mix of inside and outside for me this time around though.”

Playing a new position obviously requires some pretty big changes, and Kemp explained the physical adjustments that have taken place while working with new strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

“I’ve added weight since I’m playing inside some now,” he revealed. “I’ve put on extra pounds to prepare for those double teams. When you put on muscle, it doesn’t hurt you in any way. I’ve definitely snuck in a few more midnight meals than in the past.

“With the way we train and work, we get six meals a day and that last one usually falls right around midnight. The biggest change food-wise has been that most everyone is eating more often. We have a cool new meal plan we all like a lot, and it really helps us maintain our weight.”

Kemp also touched on the added challenges of playing on the interior and going up against guards and centers on opposing offensive lines.

“It’s a battle every time, especially inside,” he exclaimed. “You have to take on double teams and have guys coming at you every which way — it’s a different game in there.”

The junior also addressed Michigan's quarterback situation, including junior Shea Patterson.

“They’re all making plays — either with their feet or their arm,” he said. “They’re all high caliber guys too. Each quarterback has his own style and wrinkle he brings to the table.

“Shea’s specialty is his elusiveness, but we also have quarterbacks who are good in the pocket and can make plays with their feet.”

Most believe quarterback play will be the key for U-M’s 2018 season, a position that obviously struggled mightily last year.

However, Kemp explained that last season’s struggles have led to this year’s group being hungrier than ever.

“It all starts here in spring ball,” he confirmed. “Especially since we’re coming off that sour taste of how last season ended in the bowl game. We never want to experience that again. We have high hopes and expectations this year, and we all want to be champions in the end.”