Champions Circle has launched an NIL Campaign to benefit all sports, Everybody In for Michigan.

Champions Circle is the official partner of Michigan Athletics.

“NIL is now an essential part of the student-athlete experience at the University of Michigan, as it is all across the country. We remain dedicated to providing top-tier resources for our student-athletes to ensure their success both on and off the field. More importantly, we strive to promote a well-rounded experience, emphasizing education, professional development, and student-athlete well-being. To achieve this mission, we need Everybody in for Michigan. One of the greatest strengths of Michigan is the alumni and fans. Since the advent of NIL, over 20,000 dedicated Michigan supporters have contributed to our NIL efforts, showcasing the unwavering spirit and commitment of our community. We are looking for 107,601 people(enough to fill the Big House) to join us in supporting University of Michigan student-athletes!”

The campaign has three tiers of support, including a free option in the 107,601 Club, becoming a member of Champions Circle, or contributing to the sport of your choice.

More information can be found here.

Champions Circle also announced a silent auction, which can be found here.



