Following the program's success last year, it is back again, now rebranded as Those Who Stay.

Last season, Champions Circle, a collective and official partner of Michigan, made a NIL push called "One More Year." The effort was to create additional NIL opportunities for some of Michigan's best players who were considering returning to Michigan or entering the NFL Draft. Players such as Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, Mike Sainristil, and more elected to return, benefited, and were instrumental in Michigan's run to a National Championship this season.

Those Who Stay Campaign Site

The site launched by Champions Circle reads;

Last year, Champions Circle® launched the One More Year Fund to support key Michigan players like Blake Corum, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter who elected to return to Michigan for One More Year.

Now, we’re launching the Those Who Stay NIL Campaign.

Our rivals are coming after many of our key players, trying to induce them to leave Michigan.

It's time for Michigan Family to show our players how much we appreciate them and want them back in Maize and Blue!

Your contribution is collected by Champions Circle® and goes towards the Those Who Stay fund. 100% of net proceeds go to the players. Contributions are not tax deductible.