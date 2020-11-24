Charles Woodson Named A Semifinalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its 25 semifinalists for the class of 2021, and four first-year eligible players made the cut — Jared Allen, Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning and former Michigan Wolverines football player Charles Woodson.
To even be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, selected athletes are not allowed to have been an active NFL player for at least five consecutive seasons.
RELATED: Michigan Football Second Look: U-M vs. Rutgers Thoughts, More
RELATED: Zak Zinter's 'Impressive' Ascent To Freshman Starter On Michigan's O-Line
The 25 semifinalists have been narrowed down from a list of 130 nominees that were revealed in September. The Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced during the week leading up to the Super Bowl in February, with anywhere from four to eight new members being chosen.
The selected athletes will then be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Woodson is of course the headliner here. He played at Michigan from 1995-97, helping lead the Wolverines to an undefeated 12-0 national championship campaign as a junior in 1997.
He also took home the Heisman trophy that year, becoming the only defensive player ever to win it. Woodson then went on to enjoy a successful NFL career that lasted from 1998-2015, spending time with the Oakland Raiders (1998-05), Green Bay Packers (2006-12) and finally the Raiders again (2013-15).
His list of achievements in the pros is a long one. Woodson led the NFL in interceptions in both 2009 and 2011, and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 with Green Bay.
The Fremont, Ohio, native was also named to nine Pro Bowls, was an All-Pro First-Teamer four times and was tabbed to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. He also helped lead Green Bay to a Super Bowl title in 2011.
Woodson wrapped up his NFL tenure with 1,105 tackles, 20 sacks, 33 forced fumbles, 65 interceptions, 13 defensive touchdowns and 155 pass breakups.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook