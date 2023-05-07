Michigan football gained another piece to its currently No. 1 ranked recruiting class on Sunday when three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin (Charlotte, NC) announced his pledge to the Wolverines' class of 2024.

Goodwin, who has been a frequent visitor to Ann Arbor throughout his recruiting process, has often visited Michigan with his father Jonathan Goodwin. Jonathan played for Michigan from 1998-2001 before going onto the NFL, where he was eventually coached by current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during a stint with the 49ers.

Also accompanying Goodwin on many of his visits have been Providence Day teammates—Michigan quarterback commit Jadyn Davis and fellow class of 24 receiver Jordan Shipp.

The Wolverines now have two of that trio committed to the class, with hopes that Shipp comes to join the party in Ann Arbor.

Goodwin becomes the 16th recruit to verbally commit to Michigan's class of 2024 and the first at wide receiver.

He is ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the state of North Carolina and the 94th ranked wide receiver nationally in his class.