Cleveland Browns select Mason Graham with 5th overall pick

During the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham was selected with the 5th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.

Graham, a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of Anaheim, California, was the 162nd-ranked player in the class, and he was the 11th-rated defensive tackle. Although Graham was a fairly highly-rated recruit, former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh famously referred to Graham as a gift from the "football gods" during the summer before Graham's freshman season.

Throughout Graham's freshman campaign in 2022, it was easy to see why Harbaugh was so excited about Graham. He played in all 14 of Michigan's games and racked up 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pass deflection.

It was clear from the onset of Graham's career as a Wolverine that he was an elite difference-maker and disruptor on the interior of the defensive line.

But in 2023, Graham took his level of production to another level. Playing in 13 of Michigan's 15 games, the sophomore tallied 35 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection. He helped Michigan to a perfect 15-0 record and a national championship that season.

This past year, Graham was a huge bright spot on what was a mediocre Michigan squad. In 12 games, he recorded 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pass deflection. The junior defensive tackle ended his Michigan football career in victorious fashion in Columbus. His career-high seven-tackle performance led the Wolverines to a stunning 13-10 win over their arch rival Ohio State Buckeyes.

Graham opted out of the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama — a game Michigan won, 19-13 — and immediately begun preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here's what Bleacher Report NFL Scout Matt Holder had to say about Graham's game ahead of this year's NFL Draft.

"Mason Graham has the potential to be one of the best defensive tackle prospects to come out of college in the last few years," Holder wrote. "His lack of elite size and length will keep him from being in the same category as Jalen Carter, but the Michigan product's combination of strength and athleticism gives him a high ceiling as a pro."

"Graham is quick off the ball to put pressure on offensive linemen immediately and has the agility to throw off linemen's angles when slanting. He's very effective when slanting to get penetration in the backfield, and he has the strength and physicality at the point of attack to control blocks when taking them on straight up."

Graham's selection in the first round marks the seventh consecutive NFL Draft in which Michigan has had a first-round choice. It also marks the second straight year in which Michigan has produced a top-10 selection, with J.J. McCarthy being the 10th overall pick in last year's draft.