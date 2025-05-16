2025 recruit Patrick Liburd commits to Michigan

Michigan basketball made a late addition to its 2025 recruiting class on Friday with the commitment of small forward Patrick Liburd. A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native, Liburd is a 6-foot-6, 180-pound prospect.

He announced his commitment on Instagram on Friday morning. "1000% All in! Go Blue!" Liburd wrote on his Instagram post.

Liburd was originally committed to Coastal Carolina before decommitting on May 7. Less than two weeks after backing out of his pledge to the Chanticleers, Liburd has now made it clear he is headed to Ann Arbor to play for Michigan and Dusty May.

This season with Sagemont varsity, Liburd averaged 16.4 points, 2.6 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

The 6-foot-6 forward was the 3-point champion at the 8th annual Sunshine State Premier Senior Games. He made 12 out of 14 3-point shots in 30 seconds to win the award.

Liburd joins a 2025 recruiting class along with Trey McKenney, Winters Grady and Oscar Goodman.