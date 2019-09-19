The game is changing.

College football is undergoing an evolution of sorts as more and more teams are implementing spread and air raid concepts. Heck, even the NFL is going the same way as evidenced by its obsession with Sean McVay and its new darling, Kliff Kingsbury.

Perhaps no conference resembles what the future of the sport may become than the very pass happy Big 12. Offenses are wide-open and high-flying and defense is hard to come by.

The transformation has affected one position much more than any others — linebacker. What used to be a position of bigger thumpers is now made up of athletic hybrids that can cover.

