After an impressive freshman season with Michigan, the U-M staff is hoping that tight end Colston Loveland can take the next step with his development as he is set to be one of the feature receivers for the Wolverines this season.

Both Jim Harbaugh and Grant Newsome have discussed at length this offseason about Loveland's ceiling and where he can take his game.

Essentially, the message has been that the sky is the limit for the sophomore out of Idaho.

For Loveland himself, though, he hasn't thought about where he can take his game or what heights he can reach. Instead, he's focusing on what he can control right now and that's taking things day by day and improving.

"Every day I come in and try to be the most complete tight end I can be," Loveland said. "That's all I can ask. I don't know where my ceiling is, I don't know what my ceiling is but I do know that I can compete with anyone and I'm going to work my butt off to become the most complete tight end that I can. Run game, pass game, whatever, pass pro. I do appreciate the coaches showing love, definitely."

He certainly isn't taking the opportunity he has ahead of him for granted, though. On top of improving as a player, Loveland would like to bring others along inside the tight end room and would also like to improve on his leadership skills.

"It's a blessing, first off, to be in this position," Loveland said. "Like I said, I'm just going to attack it each and every day and bring everyone with me. I think just keep becoming a better leader, learning how to lead by example and with my mouth. Bring everyone along with me and being the best team we can be."

In aiding his development, Loveland was also asked which professional players he tries to model his game after.

After watching plenty of tape, modeling his game after the best the NFL has to offer shouldn't come as a surprise.

"Obviously Travis Kelce," Loveland said. "His route-running and the way he finds his zone is pretty impressive so I really admire that. Recently, been watching a lot of Dallas Goedert from the Eagles. I think he's a great tight end. I think we have a similar playstyle. Obviously, Kittle, Jimmy Graham, all the greats. Really those two, mainly Travis Kelce is who I love to watch the most."