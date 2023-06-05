A handful of Michigan players, including coaches, have openly discussed the need to become more dynamic on offense this season. With the weapons the Wolverines possess, the program would like to see more passing involved.

With Harbaugh recently telling reporters that he would like the offense to be a more healthy split between the pass and run games, there appears to be a push to even things out and get more players involved.

One player that could benefit from an increased passing attack is tight end Colston Loveland, who had an impressive freshman season last year.

Appearing on the In the Trenches podcast last week, Loveland was asked about the Wolverines' offense and the passing attack. While he expects the program to not stray away from what has worked in the past, he also believes a little extra can be added to the equation.

"I think it's Michigan football and we're going to keep playing how we've been playing," Loveland said. "We're definitely going to run the rock, have a great O-line, have great running backs, great receivers for blocking on the perimeter. I definitely think we'll spark a little more in the pass game this year, especially building the chemistry, we've got JJ all offseason. I think we're going to sling it around the yard a little more."

As for him personally, Loveland knows he needs to keep putting in the work to get better and for him to capitalize on the opportunity he has this season.

He knows he can't get complacent, either.

"My big focus is getting better," Loveland said. "Just keep getting better and not get complacent. Having a good year as a freshman, I could see some people getting complacent. I just gotta keep my head on straight and keep playing the ball I know how to play and keep getting developed here. Everything is right in front of me, I just got to take advantage of it."