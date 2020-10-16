Commit Impact: What Landing Branden Jennings Means For Michigan
Michigan scored its first commitment in more than a month when 2021 Rivals100 linebacker Branden Jennings pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood committed to Michigan over offers from Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas, USC and a number of other major programs.
Jennings is the 21st member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Jennings' commitment means for the Wolverines.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news