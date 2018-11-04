Commitment Impact: Mike Sainristil To Michigan
Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil picked up a Michigan offer while committed to Virginia Tech but immediately gave U-M a hard look. He snuck in a quiet official visit to Ann Arbor and left town knowing he'd eventually be a Wolverine. At 5-9, 175 pounds, Sainristil plays all over the field in high school and has the potential to do the same at Michigan.
