2018-11-04 17:05:54 -0600

Commitment Impact: Mike Sainristil To Michigan

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Three-star athlete Mike Sainristil can do it all on the football field.
Mike Sainristil

Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil picked up a Michigan offer while committed to Virginia Tech but immediately gave U-M a hard look. He snuck in a quiet official visit to Ann Arbor and left town knowing he'd eventually be a Wolverine. At 5-9, 175 pounds, Sainristil plays all over the field in high school and has the potential to do the same at Michigan.

