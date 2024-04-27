Former longtime Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has been selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 253rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Johnson spent five years in Ann Arbor and was the third-leading receiver on Michigan's 2023 national championship team.

As a four-star recruit out of high school in Greenwich, Connecticut, Johnson signed with the Wolverines in December 2018 as the 171st-ranked player in the class of 2019.

In 2019, the freshman Johnson caught four balls for 61 yards and a touchdown. His production increased drastically in 2020, when he hauled in 16 passes for 254 yards and three scores.

Yet again, Johnson upped his numbers in the 2021 season. He finished the year with 40 receptions for 627 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, Johnson showed out with one of the most memorable moments in recent Michigan football history.

He caught touchdown passes of 69 and 75 yards in the Horseshoe against Ohio State to help the Wolverines defeat the Buckeyes, 45-23.

In his senior season in 2023, Johnson caught 47 passes for 604 yards and a touchdown.

As a five-year receiver for the Wolverines, Johnson will be most remembered for his historic performance against Ohio State in 2022.

Johnson measured at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Of course, the surface-level traits are very appealing," Ian Cummings wrote for Pro Football Network. "At 6’3″, 208 pounds, Johnson is a physical specimen with elite explosiveness and venerable long-strider speed, who also has exciting short-area twitch and energy in his movement."

"His vertical element has proven dangerous for countless Big Ten defenses, but as an independent separator, he shows promise as well."

"Johnson is quietly more flexible than expected for his size. Though he doesn’t have elite flexibility, he has more than enough hip sink and elasticity as a route runner to snap and retract his strides and manipulate defensive backs."

"He’s shown he can press upfield into stems and blind spots, using his vertical speed to scare defenders before capitalizing with sharp cuts and fast, efficient feet. He also has the burst to separate on digs and outs."