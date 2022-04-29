David Ojabo selected by Baltimore Ravens with 45th overall pick
David Ojabo has been selected with the No. 45 pick in the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
He will play for Jim Harbaugh's brother John and be reunited with defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald. This is a perfect landing spot for Ojabo to come back slowly and then eventually be inserted into the same system he thrived in at Michigan.
Ojabo had top 10 potential before suffering an Achilles injury at the Michigan Pro Day. Ojabo not only joins a comfortable coaching staff, but he is also reunited with his high school teammate and close friend Odafe Oweh. The two played together in New Jersey and have kept in touch since, with Oweh playing at Penn State and Ojabo of course at Michigan. Now, the two could be book rush ends of the future in Baltimore.
David Ojabo Career at Michigan (via MGoBlue)
• All-American selection by the Associated Press (second team, 2021)• Second team CoSIDA Academic All-American (2021)• CoSIDA Academic All-District 5 (2021)• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten (2020-21)• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2021)• One-time letterman (2020)• Has appeared in 20 games during his career with eight starts• Program record-holder: single-season forced fumbles (five)
