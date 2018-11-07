Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-07 08:39:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Deloach updates FSU commitment status, Michigan visit and what's next

Aaafasmbbydayabptjrn
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Kalen Deloach is a Florida State commitment that is still taking visits.Auburn and Michigan sent coaches to watch the four-star linebacker out of Savannah (Ga.) Islands and both schools are still i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}