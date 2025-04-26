Kalel Mullings taken by Tennessee Titans in sixth round of NFL Draft

Former Michigan running back Kalel Mullings has been selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 188th pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mullings was the sixth Wolverine off the board, following Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart.

Mullings, a four-star linebacker recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, enrolled at Michigan as the 92nd-ranked player in his class. He was the second-ranked player in the state of Massachusetts, and he was the eighth-ranked linebacker coming out of high school.

After bouncing back and forth between running back and linebacker, Mullings finally carved out a role as a running back, and he ended his career as Michigan's leading rusher in 2024.

As a senior, Mullings carried the ball 185 times for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns. His most iconic moments as a Wolverine came in the fourth quarter of games against USC and Ohio State.

Against the Trojans, Mullings had a 63-yard run late in the game, which set the Wolverines up for the game-winning touchdown. And in Michigan's 13-10 win over Ohio State, Mullings had a 27-yard run on 3rd and 6 to put the Wolverines in field goal range.

Mullings will join a Tennessee Titans squad that will need a lot of help on the offensive side of the ball.