2026 Five-star QB Brady Smigiel commits to Michigan

Michigan football is laying out its QB future with the commitment of five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, who announced his commitment to the program on Saturday.

Smigiel initially committed to Florida State in June 2024, choosing the Seminoles over Michigan and more than 30 other programs. However, following Florida State's 2–10 season and subsequent coaching changes—including hiring Gus Malzahn as offensive coordinator—Smigiel reevaluated his decision. He decommitted from Florida State in January 2025, citing the evolving situation and his desire to find the best fit for his development.

Rekindling Ties with Michigan

Michigan reemerged as a strong contender for Smigiel's commitment, especially after the hiring of Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator. During his tenure at North Carolina, Smigiel had built a rapport with Lindsey. This renewed connection, coupled with Michigan's rich football tradition and the welcoming atmosphere of Ann Arbor, played a significant role in Smigiel's decision. He visited Michigan for the spring game on April 19, 2025, solidifying his commitment to the Wolverines.

Impact on Michigan's Quarterback Landscape

Smigiel's commitment comes following significant shifts in Michigan's quarterback recruiting. Previously, the Wolverines secured a commitment from four-star quarterback Brady Hart. However, after Michigan landed top 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood, Hart decommitted and flipped to Texas A&M, reclassifying to the 2025 class.​

With Smigiel's addition, Michigan continues to build rebuild its quarterback room.

Smigiel's On-Field Excellence

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 205 pounds, Smigiel has demonstrated exceptional prowess on the field. In his junior year, he threw for 3,521 yards and 49 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. He also added 11 rushing touchdowns, showcasing his versatility. Over his high school career, Smigiel has amassed over 11,000 passing yards and 147 touchdown passes, underscoring his consistency and skill .​