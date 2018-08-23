There has long been a narrative that an early-season victory over Notre Dame has led to long-term success for the Wolverines?

It certainly makes sense, seeing as how the two rivals always meet in the campaign's first month, building extreme confidence going forward for whichever team comes out on top.

Is the narrative accurate though?

To get a better understanding of what a victory over the Irish has meant for the Maize and Blue in recent years, we've taken a look back at the last 10 triumphs over the Golden Domers, and what Michigan has gone on to do in each of those seasons.

We've also taken a look at how impactful the losses to ND have been, and whether or not they've crippled Michigan's seasons.

First, here are the last 10 victories: