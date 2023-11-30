It shouldn't come as a surprise to any Michigan fan who saw Donovan Edwards take a handoff and then throw it to an open receiver. While the pass didn't result in a touchdown like the one he had in the 2021 Big Ten championship game, he has a perfect passer rating and that in itself speaks for itself.

The decision to pass in the Ohio State game wasn't a spur-of-the-moment thing, either. It was a calculated decision by the U-M staff in that spot and it happened to work out.

As for Edwards, he is constantly working on his passing as U-M quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell won't take credit for his throwing arm.

"Donovan loves—we do (practices) every Friday and he comes over and gets some throws," Campbell told reporters on Wednesday. "Donovan is just a natural athlete, revert back to 2021 Big Ten championship and he made that throw there. Those skill sets, we're evaluating the entire team, not just Donovan.

"Anybody that can help us in any way, gain an extra yard or complement us in a different situation, we're looking at that and evaluating it. In practice, we have a little bit of relaxing time, he'll throw the football around but he's not the only one."

To make the call to do a halfback pass is one thing, to do it in a pressure situation in the biggest game of the year is another.

However, all year long this U-M program hasn't flinched and it certainly didn't do so against the Buckeyes.

The team was ready for the moment due to the immense amount of preparation that goes into game planning against the Buckeyes.

"I'm sure, as you guys have heard before, we prepare for those guys 364 days a year, if 365 is the day that we play them," Campbell said. "There is stuff that we try to set up during the year to make sure that when we play the Buckeyes in the last week of November that we're prepared for it. Then there's some stuff you have to use earlier and you've got to make sure you complement that as the year goes on. We definitely prepare for them 364 days out of the year."